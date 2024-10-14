Patches of palm thatch entwined with a few forlorn stilts sticking out of the emerald waters in a Malaysian marine park off the island of Borneo are the only traces remaining of the homes of hundreds of sea nomads.
Robin, one of those left homeless among a community that inspired the fictional 'Metkayina' tribe in the 2022 film 'Avatar: The Way of Water,' took to a boat with his children to flee the Malaysian officials who razed their home.
"I don't know where to go now," he told reporters from the deck of a wooden houseboat festooned with drying clothes, where he lives with a cousin and their eight children after the demolition drive razed structures deemed illegal.
