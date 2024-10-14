China’s military on Monday launched military drills around Taiwan, calling the large-scale exercises a “stern warning to the separatist acts of Taiwan Independence forces.”

The exercises, code-named Joint Sword-2024B, are intended “to test the joint operations capabilities of the theater command's troops,” China’s Defense Ministry said in a statement. It did not say when the drills, which were taking place in the Taiwan Strait and areas to the north, south and east of Taiwan, would conclude.

“With vessels and aircraft approaching Taiwan Island in close proximity from different directions, troops of multiple services engage in joint drills, focusing on subjects of sea-air combat-readiness patrol, blockade on key ports and areas, assault on maritime and ground targets, as well as joint seizure of comprehensive superiority,” said Senior Capt. Li Xi, a spokesman for the Chinese military’s Eastern Theater Command.