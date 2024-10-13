Israel ordered more evacuations and targeted a new location in northern Lebanon on Saturday, as a third U.N. peacekeeper was wounded in Israel's escalating conflict with Iran-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah.

At least 15 people were killed and 37 wounded in Israeli strikes across three different areas in Lebanon, the Lebanese health ministry said. One of the targeted locations was in the town of Deir Billa in northern Lebanon, which had not been struck before.

The Israeli military also said Hezbollah had fired nearly 320 projectiles from Lebanon into Israel on Saturday, without giving further details. It declared areas around some towns in north Israel closed to the public.