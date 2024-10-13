The Japanese Communist Party is unlikely to withdraw its constituency candidates for cooperation with other opposition parties in the Oct. 27 general election, its leader, Tomoko Tamura, has indicated.

The foundations for electoral cooperation among opposition parties "have collapsed," Tamura said in a recent interview.

She blamed the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan for the current situation, saying that during the CDP's leadership race last month, there were remarks that jeopardized efforts to abolish the country's national security legislation.