Empress Emerita Michiko left the hospital on Sunday afternoon after treatment for a fractured right femur.

The 89-year-old former empress underwent surgery for the fracture at the University of Tokyo Hospital on Tuesday after falling at the Sento Imperial Residence in Tokyo on Oct. 6.

The Empress Emerita expressed her gratitude to hospital staff for their dedicated efforts during her surgery and rehabilitation, according to the Imperial Household Agency, who added that she has been making good progress since the surgery and will continue rehabilitation at the Sento Imperial Residence.