The poor telecommunications situation that Maritime Self-Defense Force personnel currently face is expected to change for the better, as the MSDF plans to Starlink available on its vessels.

Hoping to create an environment where MSDF members can freely use the internet while at sea, the MSDF plans to introduce U.S. aerospace company SpaceX's Starlink service on its vessels.

The MSDF is seeking funds in the government's fiscal 2025 budget to introduce the service on 48 vessels, with the goal of making the service available on almost all of its major vessels by the end of fiscal 2028.