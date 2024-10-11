Electronic devices that capture and analyze brain signals are becoming more mainstream, with brain-reading meditation apps, brain-computer video game interfaces and even attention-tracking headphones hitting the consumer market.

Meta, the owner of Facebook and Instagram, last month publicly tested an augmented reality interface where users navigate the world with neurological signals picked up from a wristband.

A law signed by California Gov. Gavin Newsom in September will add new layers of protection for the kinds of data these devices capture.