School for Life Compath, a boarding school in Hokkaido, has been gaining attention as a unique educational institution that offers learning without exams or grades to individuals from a wide range of age groups.

Located in the town of Higashikawa, the school provides a space for self-reflection, particularly for students preparing for job hunting and young professionals taking a temporary break from work.

It is part of a global trend inspired by Denmark's folkehoejskole, a type of educational institution that promotes personal growth and lifelong learning.