China's foreign minister told his new Japanese counterpart during a phone call on Wednesday that he was hoping to make progress in bilateral ties, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

Wang Yi told Japan's Takeshi Iwaya that he was looking forward to "a new atmosphere ... and to new progress in China-Japan relations", CCTV said.

It added that Wang said Beijing hopes "Japan will abide by its political commitments on the Taiwan issue, unswervingly adhere to the one-China principle."

"In the face of a turbulent international situation, maintaining overall peace and stability in the region is hard-won and should be cherished," CCTV quoted Wang as saying.

Wang said that the two sides should "prevent external forces from inciting trouble and stirring up regional confrontation", the report added.

"Both sides should learn from history, stay true to their original aspirations, expand cooperation, eliminate interference, comprehensively promote China-Japan strategic and mutually beneficial relations," said Wang.

Tensions have been building between Beijing and Tokyo in recent years, as China expands its military presence in the region and Japan boosts security ties with the United States and its allies.

Iwaya, who was appointed as Japan's foreign minister on Oct. 1st, said last week that Tokyo was seeking a "constructive and stable relationship" with China.