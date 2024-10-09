Former Prime Minister Taro Aso has once again found himself at the center of controversy over Taiwan on Wednesday, after delivering remarks a day earlier that referred to the island as an important “country” for Japan — despite Tokyo's lack of formal diplomatic ties with Taipei.

In his remarks at an event in Tokyo celebrating Taiwan’s National Day, which Taipei was set to mark Thursday, Aso called the democratic island a “close country” and stressed that it is “extremely important” to maintain friendly relations even in the absence of formal diplomatic ties.

Instability in the Taiwan Strait would be “an existential crisis situation” for Japan, local media quoted him as saying, adding that he hoped “that the people of Taiwan will be prepared to protect and defend (the island).”