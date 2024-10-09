South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol called again for unification of the Korean Peninsula to free it from nuclear threats in a renewed challenge to Pyongyang’s moves to rule out the possibility of rapprochement.

"A unified Korean Peninsula that is free and open will also create a strong impetus for economic development and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific," Yoon said Wednesday in a speech in Singapore. "Across the energy, logistics, transportation, infrastructure and tourism sectors, the demand for vigorous investment and cooperation will soar."

His comments, made during a three-nation trip to Southeast Asia, build on a goal he unveiled at home in August.