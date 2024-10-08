More than a dozen cases of beachgoers being bitten by dolphins off the coast of Fukui Prefecture have been reported during the summer of this year.
A total of 15 cases were reported this summer, a sharp increase from five cases last year, according to the Tsuruga Coast Guard. Cases have been reported since 2022, it said.
All of this year's victims were tourists from outside the prefecture.
