New Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba’s “Asian NATO” proposal appears dead on arrival.

The idea, long-mulled by the former defense chief, has faced an outpouring of criticism that it is both unrealistic and unpalatable for partners. It also comes just as Ishiba is set to attend his first multilateral forum as prime minister, when he heads to Laos this week for Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) meetings.

Ishiba himself has admitted that the idea was unlikely to take root — at least not immediately.