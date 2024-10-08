A third-grade elementary school boy in Sapporo was sexually assaulted several times by a junior high school boy in 2021, a Sapporo education board third-party panel said in an investigative report on Tuesday.

Due to the magnitude of the incident, the report categorized the case as a “serious incident,” legally requiring the school to report the case in detail to the mayor.

According to the report, the offending student previously went to the same elementary school as the victim, and the two were members of the same youth sports team.