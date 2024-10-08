Thailand's Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said on Monday the regional bloc ASEAN must play a key role in ending the protracted civil war in Myanmar, ahead of a summit of the leaders of the 10-member group in Laos this week.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since February 2021, when its military ousted an elected civilian government, sparking protests that have turned into an armed rebellion against the ruling junta.

"ASEAN must play an important role in bringing peace back to Myanmar as soon as possible," Paetongtarn told an event in Bangkok.