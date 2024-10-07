Hezbollah rockets hit Israel's third-largest city of Haifa, police said early Monday, and Israeli media reported 10 injured in the country's north on the first anniversary of the Gaza war, which has spread in the Middle East.

Iran-backed Hezbollah, an ally of Hamas, the Palestinian militants group fighting Israel in Gaza, said it targeted a military base south of Haifa with a salvo of "Fadi 1" missiles.

Media said two rockets hit Haifa on Israel's Mediterranean coast and five hit Tiberias, 65 kilometers (40 miles) away.