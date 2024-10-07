The eyes of a trio of Cambodian deminers widen as they watch Motoyuki Sato demonstrate the latest upgrades to one of the world’s most advanced landmine detectors.

“See,” says Sato, handing off the sensor. “Your turn. Time to test.”

Stepping out from the shade of the trees and into Cambodia’s searing dry season heat, officers begin burying defused landmines in the sun-baked ground. The Japan-developed Advanced Landmine Imaging System (ALIS) they are testing combines a metal detector and ground-penetrating radar to create an image of a buried object on a smartphone.