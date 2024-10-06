Thousands of protesters marched in cities around the world on Saturday calling for a cease-fire in Gaza and Lebanon as the war in the Palestinian territory neared the one-year mark.

Kicking off a planned wave of demonstrations worldwide, pro-Palestinian supporters gathered in cities in Europe, Africa and the Americas to demand an end to the conflict, which has killed nearly 42,000 people in Gaza.

Dozens of protests and commemorations are set to take place ahead of the anniversary Monday of Hamas's attack on Israel, which resulted in the deaths of 1,205 people, mostly civilians, according to a tally based on Israeli official figures.