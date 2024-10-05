French President Emmanuel Macron called for an "immediate and lasting” cease-fire in Lebanon and said countries should stop shipping weapons to Israel for use in the Gaza Strip, adding to international pressure on Israel to do more to protect civilians and work toward an end to fighting in the region.

"The priority is that we return to a political solution, that we stop delivering arms for fighting in Gaza,” Macron said on the French radio show "Etcetera” during an episode that was recorded this past week and that aired Saturday. France is not currently delivering any weapons to Israel, he said.

"I think we are not being heard,” he said of calls for a cease-fire, "and I consider it a mistake, also for Israel’s security.”