Israel placed its forces on alert Saturday ahead of the anniversary of Hamas' Oct. 7 attack, after a military official said the country was preparing its retaliation for Iran's missile attack.

The alert came with Israel engaged in an intensifying war with the Lebanese Hezbollah group, which army chief Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi said would be hit "without concession or respite."

Ahead of Monday's grim anniversary, military spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said at a televised briefing: "We are prepared with increased forces in anticipation for this day," when there could be "attacks on the home front."