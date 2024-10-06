Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said Sunday his ruling Liberal Democratic Party will not officially endorse in the upcoming general election lawmakers involved in the party's political funds scandal if they are judged to have failed to fully explain their involvement.

Speaking to reporters in Tokyo, he said the ruling party has decided to exclude from the endorsement list lawmakers who have received severe punishments over their involvement in the scandal, those who have not fulfilled their responsibility to explain their involvement, and those who have failed to gain the understanding of their constituents about their involvement.

"As a result, a fair number of non-endorsements is likely to happen," Ishiba said. "But from the viewpoint of earning public trust, we will ultimately make responsible decisions as a party in endorsing candidates."