Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba is planning in principle for his ruling Liberal Democratic Party to officially endorse lawmakers involved in the party's "slush fund" scandal in the upcoming general election, sources said Friday.

As some in the party still believe there should be some sort of penalties for these party members, the LDP will continue discussions on the matter to make a final decision by Wednesday, when Ishiba is set to dissolve the House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber of parliament, for the Oct. 27 snap election.

Meanwhile, opposition parties are turning up the heat on the new prime minister, who had earlier signaled his intention to take strict action against party members implicated in the scandal.