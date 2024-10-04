The number of confirmed cases of hand, foot and mouth disease remains high in several prefectures even after the expected peak in summer, data from health authorities shows.

The national average of confirmed cases per medical institution was 7.77 during the week of Sept. 16 to 22, roughly six times the number from the same week in 2023, according to data from the National Institute of Infectious Diseases (NIID).

The disease became increasingly prevalent from May this year and peaked around July. An average of 13.34 cases per medical institution was recorded for the week of July 8 to 14 — 11 times that of the same week in 2023.