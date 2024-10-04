Digital transformation is taking hold gradually in Japan's tradition-steeped parliament, as calls for digital reform in business and social life continue to grow.

During this year's ordinary session of parliament, which concluded in June, lawmakers allowed unsworn witnesses to attend committee meetings of the Lower House online for questioning by committee members. Additionally, certain documents were shared online.

Moving forward, a key question is whether digitalization will continue to advance in upcoming sessions of the Diet, Japan's parliament.