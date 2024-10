Two Japanese nationals have fled Lebanon and arrived in Cyprus on a ship chartered by the Japanese government, the government said Thursday.

The Japanese government aided the evacuation following an escalation of fighting between Israel and Hezbollah.

Some 50 Japanese nationals are staying in Lebanon, according to the Japanese Foreign Ministry.

Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya asked his Jordanian counterpart, Ayman Safadi, by phone on Thursday to ensure the safety of Japanese nationals in Jordan.

Safadi responded that Jordan will not hesitate to secure the safety of Japanese people.

Iwaya expressed serious concern over the Israeli military's ground offensive in Lebanon and stressed the need for an immediate ceasefire.

The two ministers agreed on the importance of seeking maximum restraint from both sides of the conflict, and vowed to work together to prevent further escalations.

A Japanese Self-Defense Forces aircraft is set to be on standby in Jordan to possibly evacuate Japanese nationals from Lebanon.