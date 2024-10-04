It’s been an unusually hot start to October, and high temperatures are set to continue.
Some regions are also expected to experience above-average precipitation, the Meteorological Agency said in its forecast for the month, released Thursday.
October’s heat continues a run of high temperatures stretching back at least through the summer, with eastern and western Japan witnessing their hottest Septembers since records began in 1946.
