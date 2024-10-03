U.S. President Joe Biden has said Israel should hold off from attacking Iran’s nuclear facilities in retaliation for a missile barrage this week, as Group of Seven nations sought to tamp down a spiraling conflict that threatens to pull the U.S. even deeper in.

Asked if he would support such a response, which some Israeli politicians have called for, Biden responded, "The answer is no.” He said he was set to speak with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and that the G7 planned a statement in a bid to head off further escalation, while further sanctions will be imposed on Iran.

"All seven of us agree that they have a right to respond, but they have to respond proportionally,” Biden said.