Israel bombed central Beirut in the early hours of Thursday, killing at least six people, after its forces suffered their deadliest day on the Lebanese front in a year of clashes against Iran-backed armed group Hezbollah.
Israel said it conducted a precise airstrike on Beirut.
Reuters witnesses reported hearing a massive blast, and a security source said it targeted a building in central Beirut's Bachoura neighborhood close to parliament, the nearest Israeli strikes have come to Lebanon's seat of government.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.