The number of consultations from foreign visitors to Japan about problems related to accommodation and shopping is increasing, reaching about 80% of levels before the COVID-19 pandemic.

As the number of foreign visitors to the country continues to rise in fiscal 2024, thanks in part to the yen's weakening, there are concerns that such consultations will increase further.

"As more and more foreign tourists who are interested in Japanese culture now visit restaurants and other shops popular with locals, their operators should be well prepared so that they don't panic when foreign travelers come," an official from the National Consumer Affairs Center said.