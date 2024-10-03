Russia stands alongside China on Asian issues, including the criticism of the U.S. drive to extend its influence and "deliberate attempts" to inflame the situation around Taiwan, its foreign minister said in an interview published on Thursday.

Sergei Lavrov, in an essay published in the government newspaper Rossiiskaya Gazeta, also praised Beijing's approach to the war in Ukraine and said both countries wanted to eliminate the problems that Moscow says lie behind the conflict.

Writing to mark the Russia's 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations with China, Lavrov said Moscow and Beijing held close positions "in assessing the risks associated with the advance of the West in the Asia-Pacific region."