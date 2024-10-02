Russian troops have reached the center of Vuhledar, a bastion on strategic high ground in eastern Ukraine's industrial Donbas region that had resisted Russian assaults since Moscow's full-scale invasion, a regional Ukrainian official said on Tuesday.

Footage posted to social media showed Russian soldiers waving a flag from atop a bombed-out multistory building and unfurling another flag on a metal spire on a roof.

Reuters determined the footage matched the street patterns of Vuhledar.