Police arrested three men on Tuesday in connection with two violent home invasion robberies in Tokyo’s Kokubunji and Saitama Prefecture’s city of Tokorozawa.

Among the arrested is Kiyotaka Sato, a 24-year-old who claims to be a part-time worker. He and two others are suspected of tying up elderly residents and stealing cash in two separate incidents. One suspect reportedly told investigators, “I was hired through an encrypted messaging app.”

Authorities are pursuing one additional suspect still at large.