Cambodia said on Tuesday the U.S. Navy would be welcome to visit its Ream Naval Base, which the Pentagon is concerned will become a Chinese outpost.

Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister Sun Chanthol told a think tank event in Washington that any country's military could call at the port once the naval base is completed.

"The Ream Naval Base is not for the Chinese. The Chinese provided us with the assistance to expand the Ream Naval Base for our own national defense, not to be used by the Chinese or any military against another country," Sun told the Center for Strategic and International Studies.