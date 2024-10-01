Former Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte takes over as NATO boss on Tuesday, charged with holding the Western military alliance together with the war in Ukraine at a critical moment and a pivotal U.S. presidential election approaching.
At a ceremony at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Rutte will take over as secretary-general from Jens Stoltenberg of Norway, who has overseen the organization during a turbulent decade marked above all by Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.
NATO officials and diplomats expect Rutte to maintain Stoltenberg's priorities at the 32-member alliance — rallying support for Ukraine, pushing NATO countries to spend more on defense and keeping the U.S. engaged in European security.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.