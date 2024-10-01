A live kidney transplant between a same-sex couple has been performed for the first time at Kyoto University Hospital, according to the hospital in the city of Kyoto.

This is the first time that a living organ transplant between same-sex partners has been disclosed in Japan, as live-donor organ transplants are allowed only between relatives in principle.

Both the recipient and the donor are doing well after the operation, and they have already left the hospital, the institution said Monday.