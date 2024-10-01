Retaining veterans in key posts while rewarding those who fought beside him in the Liberal Democratic Party presidential election and giving a shot to veterans with scarce experience in government — these seem to be the principles guiding newly elected Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba in forming his administration.

His Cabinet lineup includes 13 first-time ministers and reflects the deep fissures that the recent leadership race left within the ruling party. While many of those who long operated on the fringes are taking center stage, Ishiba’s ability to maintain his grip over the government and the party will soon be put to the test.

The appointment of Yoshimasa Hayashi and Katsunobu Kato, two of Ishiba’s rivals in the presidential race, as chief cabinet secretary and finance minister respectively, signals an intent for stability and continuity with the previous administration.