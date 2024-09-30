Israel's killing of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah was met with silence by many Sunni-led states across the region, showcasing the split between populations outraged at Israel and authorities who normalized ties with Israel or are opposed to Hezbollah's patron Iran.

Nasrallah, who led the powerful Shite armed group for 32 years, made regional enemies beyond Israel and the West.

Gulf countries and the broader Arab League designated his group a "terrorist organization" in 2016, although the League retracted the designation earlier this year.