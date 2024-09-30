States across the southeastern U.S. started a massive cleanup and recovery effort on Sunday after winds, rain and storm surges from Hurricane Helene knocked out power for millions, destroyed roads and bridges, and caused catastrophic flooding from Florida to Virginia.
The storm killed at least 90 people in South Carolina, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia, according to CNN.
Officials fear still more bodies could be discovered.
