A South Korean court handed a three-year jail term Monday to a former Seoul district police chief over a crush that killed more than 150 people celebrating Halloween in 2022, the Yonhap news agency reported.

Tens of thousands of people — mostly in their 20s and 30s — had been out on Oct. 29, 2022, to enjoy the first post-pandemic Halloween celebrations in the popular Itaewon nightlife district.

But the night turned deadly when people poured into a narrow, sloping alleyway between bars and clubs, the weight of their bodies and a lack of effective crowd control leading to scores of people being crushed to death.