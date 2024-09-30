A South Korean court handed a three-year jail term Monday to a former Seoul district police chief over a crush that killed more than 150 people celebrating Halloween in 2022, the Yonhap news agency reported.
Tens of thousands of people — mostly in their 20s and 30s — had been out on Oct. 29, 2022, to enjoy the first post-pandemic Halloween celebrations in the popular Itaewon nightlife district.
But the night turned deadly when people poured into a narrow, sloping alleyway between bars and clubs, the weight of their bodies and a lack of effective crowd control leading to scores of people being crushed to death.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.