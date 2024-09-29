U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday called Israel's killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah "a measure of justice" for his many victims, and said Washington fully supported Israel's right to defend itself against Iran-supported groups.

In a statement released by the White House, Biden said he had directed Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to further enhance the defense posture of U.S. military forces in the Middle East to deter aggression and reduce the risk of a broader war.

Ultimately, Biden said, the U.S. aimed to de-escalate ongoing conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon through diplomatic means.