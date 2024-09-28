Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris visited the U.S.-Mexico border for the first time in her 2024 presidential campaign on Friday, calling for tighter asylum restrictions and vowing to make stopping fentanyl from entering the U.S. a "top priority."

Harris spoke in Douglas, Arizona, a border town of less than 17,000 people, on Friday, where she accused her Republican rival Donald Trump of "fanning the flames of fear and division," over the impact of immigrants on American life.

Harris called for more punitive measures for people crossing the border illegally, following an asylum ban for those entering the U.S. illegally established by U.S. President Joe Biden this year.