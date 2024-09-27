Over the last week alone, Israel launched more than 2,000 airstrikes against Hezbollah in Lebanon and continued its nearly daily bombings against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Its air defenses also fended off attacks, in one instance intercepting a ballistic missile headed for Tel Aviv.

And there are no signs of the onslaught slowing. "We’re not stopping, while simultaneously preparing plans for the next phases,” the Israeli military spokesperson, Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, said Wednesday.

But how long can Israel keep it up?