Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of Hezbollah, the most powerful Iranian-backed militant group in the Middle East, was killed by Israeli forces. He was 64.

Israel’s military said Nasrallah was killed in an air strike on Beirut Friday evening, and Hezbollah confirmed his death a few hours later. Israel Defense Forces spokesman Daniel Hagari said that a "precise strike” targeted a command center under residential buildings where Nasrallah was believed to be holed up in the Lebanese capital.

Nasrallah had remained deep in hiding as Israel escalated air strikes on Hezbollah positions in Lebanon in recent weeks. In a show of solidarity with Hamas following that group’s Oct. 7, 2023, attacks on Israel, Hezbollah began firing rockets and missiles on a near-daily basis at Israel in a bid to tie down Israeli forces.