U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken underscored strong U.S. concerns about China's support for Russia's defense industrial base in talks Friday with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, saying Beijing's talk of peace in Ukraine "doesn't add up."

In a meeting with Wang on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly in New York, Blinken said he also raised China's "dangerous and destabilizing actions" in the South China Sea and discussed improving communication between their militaries.

Blinken told a news conference he and Wang also discussed ways to disrupt the flow of drugs into the United States, and the risks posed by artificial intelligence.