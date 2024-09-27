Sudan's army launched artillery and airstrikes in Sudan's capital on Thursday in its biggest operation to regain ground there since early in its 17-month war with the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), witnesses and military sources said.

The push by the army, which lost control of most of the capital at the start of the conflict, came ahead of an address by its commander, Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Burhan said any peace efforts depended on the RSF laying down arms.