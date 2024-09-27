The Pentagon has confirmed a report that China’s newest nuclear-powered attack submarine sank in the spring, dealing a major blow to Beijing as it seeks to showcase its growing military prowess amid its rivalry with the United States.
A U.S. Defense Department spokesperson told The Japan Times on condition of anonymity that the submarine sank pier-side.
“It is unclear if it was carrying nuclear fuel at the time,” the spokesperson said Friday, without offering further details.
