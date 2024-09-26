Israel's military chief told troops on Wednesday that its heavy airstrikes on Lebanon were preparing the way for a possible ground operation by Israeli forces against Hezbollah militants while a flurry of diplomacy sought to prevent all-out war.

The U.S. and France were trying to hammer out an interim accord to halt hostilities with a view to opening broader talks that would include efforts to achieve a long-sought cease-fire in Gaza, Cyprus' President Nikos Christodoulides said on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly in New York.

U.S. President Joe Biden told ABC television that all-out war was possible, but added: "We're still in play to have a settlement that can fundamentally change the whole region."