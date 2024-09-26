The Liberal Democratic Party’s presidential election takes place Friday, with three front-runners emerging from a field of nine in a race that will decide the country’s next prime minister.

Former LDP Secretary-General Shigeru Ishiba, 67, economic security minister Sanae Takaichi, 63, and former Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi, 43, are locked in a three-way battle for an election where a runoff vote between the top two vote-getters in the initial round — required if no one captures a majority — is expected.

In the final days of a campaign that began Sept. 12, Ishiba, Takaichi, and Koizumi have maintained a clear lead over other rivals, garnering significant support from both the 368 LDP parliamentarians as well as the 368 votes proportionally assigned to rank-and-file party members.