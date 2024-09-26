A Hong Kong court is due to sentence two former editors on Thursday who have been found guilty of sedition after publishing articles about the national security crackdown in the city under China — a ruling that has prompted an international outcry.

In a landmark case about media freedom, Chung Pui-kuen and Patrick Lam of the now-defunct Stand News media outlet were convicted last month — the first time journalists have been found guilty of sedition since the handover of Hong Kong from Britain to China in 1997.

Chung, 55, and Lam, 36, had pleaded not guilty. Stand News, once Hong Kong's leading online media outlet, was known for its hard-hitting reports about the city's 2019 pro-democracy protests and later the national security crackdown.