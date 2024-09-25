Two of Nicolas Maduro’s oldest allies have raised eyebrows on the sidelines of the annual gathering of the United Nations by hosting a pro-democracy event.

Brazil’s Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez initially conceived of the event to highlight the threats posed by the far-right.

But the Venezuelan leader’s brutal crackdown on opponents following his self-declared victory in a July election has, instead, shifted attention to their policies toward the beleaguered South American nation — and generated criticism that they have enabled the regime.